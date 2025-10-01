Bedrijvengids
Software Engineering Manager vergoeding in Greater Seattle Area bij Indeed varieert van $351K per year voor TDM3 tot $497K per year voor TDM4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Seattle Area bedraagt in totaal $397K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Indeed's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
TDM3
Manager
$351K
$246K
$84.7K
$20.8K
TDM4
Senior Manager
$497K
$287K
$177K
$32.2K
TDM5
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
TDM6
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Indeed zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

JR 1

33.3%

JR 2

33.4%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Indeed zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (8.32% driemaandelijks)

  • 33.4% vest in het 3rd-JR (8.35% driemaandelijks)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineering Manager bij Indeed in Greater Seattle Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $541,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Indeed voor de Software Engineering Manager functie in Greater Seattle Area is $431,000.

Andere Bronnen