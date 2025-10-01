Aandelentype

RSU

Bij Indeed zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

25 % vest in het 1st - JR ( 25.00 % jaarlijks )

25 % vest in het 2nd - JR ( 6.25 % driemaandelijks )

25 % vest in het 3rd - JR ( 6.25 % driemaandelijks )

25 % vest in het 4th - JR ( 6.25 % driemaandelijks )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.