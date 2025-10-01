Bedrijvengids
  • Salarissen
  • Product Manager

  • Alle Product Manager Salarissen

  • Japan

Indeed Product Manager Salarissen in Japan

Product Manager vergoeding in Japan bij Indeed varieert van ¥12.87M per year tot ¥43.94M. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Japan bedraagt in totaal ¥25.81M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Indeed's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L2
Associate Product Manager
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L3
Product Manager
¥24.17M
¥14.31M
¥7.92M
¥1.93M
L4
Senior Product Manager
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L5
Director
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥23.73M

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Indeed zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

JR 1

33.3%

JR 2

33.4%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Indeed zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (8.32% driemaandelijks)

  • 33.4% vest in het 3rd-JR (8.35% driemaandelijks)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Veelgestelde vragen

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Product Manager di Indeed in Japan mencapai total kompensasi tahunan ¥43,939,663. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Indeed untuk posisi Product Manager in Japan adalah ¥24,361,332.

