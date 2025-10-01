Bedrijvengids
Indeed
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Product Designer

  • Alle Product Designer Salarissen

  • New York City Area

Indeed Product Designer Salarissen in New York City Area

Product Designer vergoeding in New York City Area bij Indeed varieert van $204K per year voor L2 tot $228K per year voor L3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in New York City Area bedraagt in totaal $231K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Indeed's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Associate Designer
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Designer
L2
$204K
$142K
$46.5K
$15.3K
Senior Designer
L3
$228K
$162K
$51.6K
$14.7K
Lead Designer
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bekijk 2 Meer Niveaus
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken

$160K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van $30K+ (soms $300K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Indeed zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

JR 1

33.3%

JR 2

33.4%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Indeed zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (8.32% driemaandelijks)

  • 33.4% vest in het 3rd-JR (8.35% driemaandelijks)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Product Designer aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

UX Designer

Veelgestelde vragen

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Indeed in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $307,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Product Designer role in New York City Area is $204,000.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Indeed

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen