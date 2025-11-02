Bedrijvengids
De gemiddelde Financieel Analist totale vergoeding in United States bij Indeed varieert van $189K tot $274K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Indeed's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/2/2025

Gemiddelde Totaalvergoeding

$214K - $248K
United States
Gebruikelijk Bereik
Mogelijk Bereik
$189K$214K$248K$274K
Gebruikelijk Bereik
Mogelijk Bereik

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Indeed zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

JR 1

33.3%

JR 2

33.4%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Indeed zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (8.32% driemaandelijks)

  • 33.4% vest in het 3rd-JR (8.35% driemaandelijks)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Financieel Analist bij Indeed in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $273,700. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Indeed voor de Financieel Analist functie in United States is $188,600.

