Bedrijvengids
Indeed
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Data Scientist

  • Alle Data Scientist Salarissen

  • Greater Dublin Area

Indeed Data Scientist Salarissen in Greater Dublin Area

Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Indeed's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/1/2025

We hebben alleen nog 4 meer Data Scientist inzendingens bij Indeed nodig om te ontgrendelen!

Nodig je vrienden en community uit om anoniem salarissen toe te voegen in minder dan 60 seconden. Meer data betekent betere inzichten voor werkzoekenden zoals jij en onze community!

💰 Bekijk Alle Salarissen

💪 Bijdragen Jouw Salaris

€142K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van €26.7K+ (soms €267K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Indeed zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

JR 1

33.3%

JR 2

33.4%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Indeed zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (8.32% driemaandelijks)

  • 33.4% vest in het 3rd-JR (8.35% driemaandelijks)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Data Scientist aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Indeed in Greater Dublin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €165,031. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Data Scientist role in Greater Dublin Area is €70,238.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Indeed

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen