De gemiddelde Business Development totale vergoeding in United States bij Indeed varieert van $118K tot $171K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Indeed's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/2/2025
Gemiddelde Totaalvergoeding
Nodig je vrienden en community uit om anoniem salarissen toe te voegen in minder dan 60 seconden. Meer data betekent betere inzichten voor werkzoekenden zoals jij en onze community!
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Indeed zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
JR 1
33.3%
JR 2
33.4%
JR 3
Bij Indeed zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:
33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)
33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (8.32% driemaandelijks)
33.4% vest in het 3rd-JR (8.35% driemaandelijks)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.