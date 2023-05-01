Bedrijvengids
IMMI
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over IMMI dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    IMMI is a global company that designs, tests, and manufactures advanced safety systems for various sectors, including automotive, commercial, industrial, military, and emergency response vehicles. Founded in 1961, IMMI has grown into a world-class headquarters on a 70-acre campus in Westfield, Ind., with facilities in North America, Mexico, China, and Europe. The company's ongoing dedication to "Bringing Safety to People" is reflected in its innovative customized safety solutions, which are found on school buses, motorcoaches, and child restraints.

    http://www.imminet.com
    Website
    1961
    Oprichtingsjaar
    3,001
    Aantal Werknemers
    $1B-$10B
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor IMMI

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Dropbox
    • LinkedIn
    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • Coinbase
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen