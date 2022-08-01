Bedrijvengids
ImmersiveTouch
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over ImmersiveTouch dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Through its immersive VR platform, ImmersiveTouch is empowering clinicians with greater precision and consistency of care by accessing new insights from patient scans. The company’s proprietary platform improves upon existing advanced visualization techniques by integrating artificial intelligence, computer vision, surgical simulation, and virtual reality.ImmersiveTouch designed its technology to simulate each patient’s unique pathology in 3D so that no information from the 2D scan data is lost in translation.

    http://www.immersivetouch.com
    Website
    2005
    Oprichtingsjaar
    45
    Aantal Werknemers
    $1M-$10M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor ImmersiveTouch

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Lyft
    • Spotify
    • Stripe
    • Pinterest
    • Intuit
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen