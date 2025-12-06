Hardware Engineer vergoeding in United States bij IMC varieert van $243K per year voor L1 tot $335K per year voor L3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $245K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor IMC's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/6/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
