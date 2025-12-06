Bedrijvengids
IMC
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Financieel Analist

  • Alle Financieel Analist Salarissen

IMC Financieel Analist Salarissen

Het mediane Financieel Analist vergoedinspakket in United States bij IMC bedraagt in totaal $269K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor IMC's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/6/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
IMC
Trader
Chicago, IL
Totaal per jaar
$269K
Niveau
L3
Basissalaris
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$93.8K
Jaren bij bedrijf
0-1 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
0-1 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij IMC?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Bijdragen

Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Financieel Analist aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Financieel Analist bij IMC in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $297,500. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij IMC voor de Financieel Analist functie in United States is $268,750.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor IMC

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Jump Trading
  • Quantlab
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Bain Capital
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/financial-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.