IHS Markit
IHS Markit Product Designer Salarissen

Het mediane Product Designer vergoedinspakket in United States bij IHS Markit bedraagt in totaal $98K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor IHS Markit's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/6/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
IHS Markit
Ux Ui Designer
Denver, CO
Totaal per jaar
$98K
Niveau
L1
Basissalaris
$88K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
4 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij IHS Markit?
Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Designer bij IHS Markit in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $125,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij IHS Markit voor de Product Designer functie in United States is $98,000.

