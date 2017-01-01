Bedrijvengids
ideas42
    ideas42 is a nonprofit that uses the insights of behavioral science—which helps us understand the choices and decisions people make—to design innovative solutions to social problems at scale.

    ideas42.org
    2008
    136
    $100M-$250M
