Human Interest
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Human Interest Software Engineer Salarissen

Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in United States bij Human Interest bedraagt in totaal $196K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Human Interest's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/7/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Human Interest
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Totaal per jaar
$196K
Niveau
L5
Basissalaris
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$5.8K
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
3 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
6 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Human Interest?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Human Interest zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Human Interest in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $250,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Human Interest voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $195,000.

Andere Bronnen

