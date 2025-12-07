Bedrijvengids
Human Interest
Human Interest Product Designer Salarissen

Het mediane Product Designer vergoedinspakket in United States bij Human Interest bedraagt in totaal $170K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Human Interest's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/7/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Human Interest
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
Totaal per jaar
$170K
Niveau
L4
Basissalaris
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
3 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
5 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Human Interest?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Human Interest zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Designer bij Human Interest in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $170,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Human Interest voor de Product Designer functie in United States is $170,000.

