Highspot
  • Salarissen
  • Accountant

  • Alle Accountant Salarissen

Highspot Accountant Salarissen

Het mediane Accountant vergoedinspakket in United States bij Highspot bedraagt in totaal $168K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Highspot's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/1/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Highspot
Senior Manager, Revenue Accounting
Seattle, WA
Totaal per jaar
$168K
Niveau
L34
Basissalaris
$168K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
6 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Highspot?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Highspot zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Accountant bij Highspot in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $170,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Highspot voor de Accountant functie in United States is $167,500.

Andere Bronnen

