Bedrijvengids
Hempacco
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Hempacco dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Hempacco is disrupting the tobacco industry with hemp-based alternatives to cigarettes. They own research, development, manufacturing, and sales of smokable hemp brands, including The Real Stuff™ Hemp Smokables. They offer private label agreements, IP licensing, and patented counter displays and vending machines called HempBoxes™. They also provide private-label services for smokable products and CBD automated retail concepts. Their mission is to be the most recognized name brand of Hemp Smokable products in the world. Contact investor relations for more information.

    https://hempacco.com
    Website
    2019
    Oprichtingsjaar
    126
    Aantal Werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Hempacco

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Netflix
    • Lyft
    • Stripe
    • DoorDash
    • Square
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen