Heard Technologies
    Over

    Heard is a top accounting software for therapists, offering real human support. It allows therapists to efficiently and securely handle their private practice finances in a single platform.

    joinheard.com
    Website
    2019
    Oprichtingsjaar
    31
    Aantal Werknemers
    $0-$1M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

