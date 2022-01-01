Health Catalyst Salarissen

Bedrijvengids
Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst's salaris varieert van $63,680 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Technisch Programma Manager aan de onderkant tot $182,000 voor een Software Engineering Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Health Catalyst. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Software Engineer
Median $128K
Product Manager
Median $143K
Data Scientist
Median $126K

Business Analist
$83.6K
Informatietechnoloog (IT)
$82.3K
Marketing
$108K
Project Manager
Median $120K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $182K
Technisch Programma Manager
$63.7K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Health Catalyst is Software Engineering Manager met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $182,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Health Catalyst is $120,000.

