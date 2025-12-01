Software Engineering Manager vergoeding in United States bij Gusto varieert van $336K per year voor PE L4 tot $425K per year voor PE L5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $420K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Gusto's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/1/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
PE L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
PE L4
$336K
$222K
$115K
$0
PE L5
$425K
$265K
$160K
$0
PE L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
JR 1
20%
JR 2
20%
JR 3
20%
JR 4
20%
JR 5
Bij Gusto zijn Options onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:
20% vest in het 1st-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 2nd-JR (1.67% maandelijks)
20% vest in het 3rd-JR (1.67% maandelijks)
20% vest in het 4th-JR (1.67% maandelijks)
20% vest in het 5th-JR (1.67% maandelijks)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Gusto zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.