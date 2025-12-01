Bedrijvengids
Gusto
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Gusto Software Engineer Salarissen

Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Gusto varieert van $179K per year voor L1 tot $652K per year voor L6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $303K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Gusto's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/1/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L1
(Instapniveau)
$179K
$132K
$23.1K
$23.2K
L2
$188K
$145K
$38.5K
$4.6K
L3
$247K
$182K
$55.8K
$8.9K
L4
$323K
$233K
$86.3K
$3.8K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

20%

JR 1

20%

JR 2

20%

JR 3

20%

JR 4

20%

JR 5

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Gusto zijn Options onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:

  • 20% vest in het 1st-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 2nd-JR (1.67% maandelijks)

  • 20% vest in het 3rd-JR (1.67% maandelijks)

  • 20% vest in het 4th-JR (1.67% maandelijks)

  • 20% vest in het 5th-JR (1.67% maandelijks)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Gusto zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Inbegrepen Functies

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Gusto in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $652,250. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Gusto voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $301,408.

