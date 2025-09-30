Bedrijvengids
Grid Dynamics
  • Salarissen
  • Technisch Programma Manager

  • Alle Technisch Programma Manager Salarissen

  • Greater Dallas Area

Grid Dynamics Technisch Programma Manager Salarissen in Greater Dallas Area

Technisch Programma Manager vergoeding in Greater Dallas Area bij Grid Dynamics bedraagt $159K per year voor T3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Dallas Area bedraagt in totaal $155K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Grid Dynamics's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
T1
Junior TPM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
TPM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
Senior TPM
$159K
$154K
$0
$5K
T4
Staff TPM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Grid Dynamics zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Technical Project Manager

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Technisch Programma Manager bij Grid Dynamics in Greater Dallas Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $175,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Grid Dynamics voor de Technisch Programma Manager functie in Greater Dallas Area is $155,000.

Andere Bronnen