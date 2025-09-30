Bedrijvengids
Grid Dynamics
  Salarissen
  Software Engineer

  Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

  Wroclaw Metropolitan Area

Grid Dynamics Software Engineer Salarissen in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer vergoeding in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area bij Grid Dynamics varieert van PLN 57.8K per year voor T1 tot PLN 230K per year voor T3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area bedraagt in totaal PLN 152K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Grid Dynamics's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
T1
Junior Software Engineer(Instapniveau)
PLN 57.8K
PLN 57.8K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T2
Software Engineer
PLN 204K
PLN 204K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T3
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 230K
PLN 230K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T4
Staff Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Bekijk 2 Meer Niveaus
Beloning Toevoegen

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Salaris Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Grid Dynamics zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Grid Dynamics in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van PLN 250,915. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Grid Dynamics voor de Software Engineer functie in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area is PLN 179,760.

