Software Engineer vergoeding in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area bij Grid Dynamics varieert van PLN 57.8K per year voor T1 tot PLN 230K per year voor T3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area bedraagt in totaal PLN 152K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Grid Dynamics's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
T1
PLN 57.8K
PLN 57.8K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T2
PLN 204K
PLN 204K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T3
PLN 230K
PLN 230K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Grid Dynamics zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
