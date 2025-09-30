Software Engineer vergoeding in Ukraine bij Grid Dynamics varieert van UAH 1.91M per year voor T2 tot UAH 3.07M per year voor T4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Ukraine bedraagt in totaal UAH 2.56M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Grid Dynamics's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
T1
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
T2
UAH 1.91M
UAH 1.91M
UAH 0
UAH 0
T3
UAH 2.41M
UAH 2.41M
UAH 0
UAH 1.9K
T4
UAH 3.07M
UAH 3.05M
UAH 0
UAH 23.5K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Grid Dynamics zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
