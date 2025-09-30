Bedrijvengids
Grid Dynamics
Software Engineer vergoeding in Tricity bij Grid Dynamics varieert van PLN 73.3K per year voor T1 tot PLN 190K per year voor T3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Tricity bedraagt in totaal PLN 72.9K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Grid Dynamics's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
T1
Junior Software Engineer(Instapniveau)
PLN 73.3K
PLN 73.3K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T2
Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
T3
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 190K
PLN 190K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T4
Staff Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN 599K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Grid Dynamics zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Grid Dynamics in TricitySoftware Engineer职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬PLN 292,110。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Grid Dynamics in TricitySoftware Engineer职位的年度总薪酬中位数为PLN 149,800。

