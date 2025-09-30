Software Engineer vergoeding in Tricity bij Grid Dynamics varieert van PLN 73.3K per year voor T1 tot PLN 190K per year voor T3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Tricity bedraagt in totaal PLN 72.9K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Grid Dynamics's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
T1
PLN 73.3K
PLN 73.3K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
T3
PLN 190K
PLN 190K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Grid Dynamics zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
