Grid Dynamics
  Salarissen
  Software Engineer

  Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

  Moldova

Grid Dynamics Software Engineer Salarissen in Moldova

Software Engineer vergoeding in Moldova bij Grid Dynamics varieert van MDL 617K per year voor T2 tot MDL 905K per year voor T3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Moldova bedraagt in totaal MDL 705K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Grid Dynamics's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
T1
Junior Software Engineer(Instapniveau)
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
T2
Software Engineer
MDL 617K
MDL 617K
MDL 0
MDL 0
T3
Senior Software Engineer
MDL 905K
MDL 905K
MDL 0
MDL 0
T4
Staff Software Engineer
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
MDL 2.76M

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van MDL 518K+ (soms MDL 5.18M+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Grid Dynamics zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Grid Dynamics in Moldova sits at a yearly total compensation of MDL 1,088,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grid Dynamics for the Software Engineer role in Moldova is MDL 718,673.

Andere Bronnen