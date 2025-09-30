Software Engineer vergoeding in Moldova bij Grid Dynamics varieert van MDL 617K per year voor T2 tot MDL 905K per year voor T3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Moldova bedraagt in totaal MDL 705K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Grid Dynamics's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
T1
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
T2
MDL 617K
MDL 617K
MDL 0
MDL 0
T3
MDL 905K
MDL 905K
MDL 0
MDL 0
T4
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Grid Dynamics zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
