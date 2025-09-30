Bedrijvengids
Grid Dynamics
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

  • Krakow Metropolitan Area

Grid Dynamics Software Engineer Salarissen in Krakow Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer vergoeding in Krakow Metropolitan Area bij Grid Dynamics varieert van PLN 78.8K per year voor T1 tot PLN 281K per year voor T4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Krakow Metropolitan Area bedraagt in totaal PLN 227K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Grid Dynamics's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
T1
Junior Software Engineer(Instapniveau)
PLN 78.8K
PLN 78.8K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T2
Software Engineer
PLN 122K
PLN 122K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T3
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 251K
PLN 250K
PLN 0
PLN 367
T4
Staff Software Engineer
PLN 281K
PLN 281K
PLN 0
PLN 0
PLN 599K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Grid Dynamics zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Grid Dynamics in Krakow Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 303,345. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grid Dynamics for the Software Engineer role in Krakow Metropolitan Area is PLN 223,658.

Andere Bronnen