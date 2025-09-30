Software Engineer vergoeding in Krakow Metropolitan Area bij Grid Dynamics varieert van PLN 78.8K per year voor T1 tot PLN 281K per year voor T4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Krakow Metropolitan Area bedraagt in totaal PLN 227K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Grid Dynamics's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
T1
PLN 78.8K
PLN 78.8K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T2
PLN 122K
PLN 122K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T3
PLN 251K
PLN 250K
PLN 0
PLN 367
T4
PLN 281K
PLN 281K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Grid Dynamics zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
