  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

  • Greater Hyderabad Area

Grid Dynamics Software Engineer Salarissen in Greater Hyderabad Area

Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Hyderabad Area bij Grid Dynamics varieert van ₹1.15M per year voor T1 tot ₹2.85M per year voor T3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Hyderabad Area bedraagt in totaal ₹2.19M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Grid Dynamics's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
T1
Junior Software Engineer(Instapniveau)
₹1.15M
₹1.12M
₹0
₹32K
T2
Software Engineer
₹1.73M
₹1.73M
₹0
₹0
T3
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.85M
₹2.85M
₹0
₹0
T4
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹13.95M

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van ₹2.62M+ (soms ₹26.16M+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Grid Dynamics zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Andere Bronnen