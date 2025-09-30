Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Hyderabad Area bij Grid Dynamics varieert van ₹1.15M per year voor T1 tot ₹2.85M per year voor T3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Hyderabad Area bedraagt in totaal ₹2.19M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Grid Dynamics's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
T1
₹1.15M
₹1.12M
₹0
₹32K
T2
₹1.73M
₹1.73M
₹0
₹0
T3
₹2.85M
₹2.85M
₹0
₹0
T4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Grid Dynamics zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
