Software Engineer vergoeding in Atlanta Area bij Grid Dynamics varieert van $170K per year voor T3 tot $155K per year voor T4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Atlanta Area bedraagt in totaal $160K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Grid Dynamics's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$170K
$170K
$0
$0
T4
$155K
$155K
$0
$0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Grid Dynamics zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
Inbegrepen FunctiesNieuwe Functie Indienen