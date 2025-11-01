Bedrijvengids
Grafana
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Product Designer

  • Alle Product Designer Salarissen

Grafana Product Designer Salarissen

Het mediane Product Designer vergoedinspakket in Germany bij Grafana bedraagt in totaal €94.9K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Grafana's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/1/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Grafana
Product Designer
Berlin, BE, Germany
Totaal per jaar
€94.9K
Niveau
L4
Basissalaris
€94.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jaren bij bedrijf
4 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
8 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Grafana?
Block logo
+€50.7K
Robinhood logo
+€77.8K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.6K
Verily logo
+€19.2K
Don't get lowballed
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Grafana zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Product Designer aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

UX Designer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Designer bij Grafana in Germany ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van €95,042. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Grafana voor de Product Designer functie in Germany is €85,548.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Grafana

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Nylas
  • Zenefits
  • HackerOne
  • Drift
  • PathAI
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen