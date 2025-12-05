Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Garmin varieert van $91.9K per year voor Software Engineer I tot $209K per year voor Staff Software Engineer. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $95.3K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Garmin's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/5/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
Geen salarissen gevonden
