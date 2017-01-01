Bedrijvengids
Front Row
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Front Row dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Founded in 1846, 鷹觜建設株式会社 (Takahashi Construction Co., Ltd.) is a premier construction firm headquartered in Shinjuku, Tokyo. With over 175 years of excellence, we blend traditional Japanese craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovation. Our foundation rests on three core values: respect for stakeholders, trust in our relationships, and appreciation for our heritage. We specialize in delivering comprehensive construction solutions that create meaningful value for our clients while contributing to Japan's architectural landscape. Our legacy of quality continues to shape the future of construction excellence.

    frontrowgroup.com
    Website
    417
    Aantal Werknemers
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Front Row

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Microsoft
    • Lyft
    • Spotify
    • Uber
    • SoFi
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen