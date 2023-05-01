Bedrijvengids
Fresnel Software
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Fresnel Software dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Vitruvi is a GIS-enabled telecom construction software platform that converts GIS designs into a web and mobile app-based construction management solution. It aggregates designs, documents, timelines, and construction data to form a single source-of-truth that all project stakeholders can refer to. It is fully GIS-enabled with an emphasis on user experience, stakeholders can access real-time construction management of timelines, schedule of values, labor, and materials. It is available on desktop and on mobile Android and iOS devices.

    http://www.fresnel.cc
    Website
    2016
    Oprichtingsjaar
    126
    Aantal Werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Fresnel Software

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Uber
    • SoFi
    • Tesla
    • Roblox
    • Snap
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen