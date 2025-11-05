Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Fortinet varieert van $128K per year voor P1 tot $281K per year voor P6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $213K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Fortinet's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/5/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P1
$128K
$106K
$16K
$5.7K
P2
$155K
$141K
$13.4K
$0
P3
$207K
$172K
$31.1K
$4.4K
P4
$258K
$202K
$47.4K
$8.9K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Fortinet zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
