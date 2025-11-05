Software Engineer vergoeding in Israel bij Fortinet varieert van ₪496K per year voor P3 tot ₪825K per year voor P6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Israel bedraagt in totaal ₪509K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Fortinet's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/5/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P1
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
P2
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
P3
₪496K
₪415K
₪81K
₪0
P4
₪599K
₪470K
₪129K
₪0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Fortinet zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
