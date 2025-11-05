Software Engineer vergoeding in India bij Fortinet varieert van ₹3.07M per year voor P2 tot ₹10.56M per year voor P6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in India bedraagt in totaal ₹3.63M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Fortinet's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/5/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P2
₹3.07M
₹1.63M
₹1.45M
₹0
P3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Fortinet zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
