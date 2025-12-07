Bedrijvengids
Fireblocks
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Fireblocks Software Engineer Salarissen

Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in Israel bij Fireblocks bedraagt in totaal ₪531K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Fireblocks's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/7/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Fireblocks
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Totaal per jaar
$158K
Niveau
L3
Basissalaris
$158K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
5 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Fireblocks?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Fireblocks zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Software Engineer aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

Backend Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Fireblocks in Israel ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van ₪816,760. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Fireblocks voor de Software Engineer functie in Israel is ₪524,740.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Fireblocks

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • PayPal
  • Airbnb
  • DoorDash
  • Pinterest
  • Google
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fireblocks/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.