Full-Stack Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Dallas Area bij Fidelity Investments varieert van $89.9K per year voor L3 tot $219K per year voor L7. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Dallas Area bedraagt in totaal $96.5K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Fidelity Investments's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/12/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
L3
$89.9K
$83.9K
$77
$5.9K
L4
$116K
$105K
$3.1K
$8.6K
L5
$148K
$124K
$6.6K
$17.4K
L6
$184K
$145K
$7.6K
$31.8K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Fidelity Investments zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)