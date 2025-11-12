Full-Stack Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Boston Area bij Fidelity Investments varieert van $87.7K per year voor L3 tot $233K per year voor L7. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Boston Area bedraagt in totaal $118K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Fidelity Investments's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/12/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
L3
$87.7K
$82.8K
$200
$4.7K
L4
$118K
$104K
$1.2K
$12.8K
L5
$143K
$131K
$2.1K
$9.4K
L6
$186K
$147K
$7.5K
$31.4K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Fidelity Investments zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)