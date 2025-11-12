Bedrijvengids
Fidelity Investments
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Raleigh-Durham Area

Fidelity Investments Backend Software Engineer Salarissen in Raleigh-Durham Area

Backend Software Engineer vergoeding in Raleigh-Durham Area bij Fidelity Investments varieert van $97.9K per year voor L3 tot $180K per year voor L6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Raleigh-Durham Area bedraagt in totaal $143K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Fidelity Investments's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/12/2025

Gemiddelde Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
L3
Associate Software Engineer(Instapniveau)
$97.9K
$84.9K
$3.8K
$9.3K
L4
Software Engineer
$107K
$93.2K
$2.7K
$11.1K
L5
Senior Software Engineer
$143K
$122K
$2.7K
$17.6K
L6
Principal Software Engineer
$177K
$138K
$2.3K
$36.4K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Fidelity Investments zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Backend Software Engineer bij Fidelity Investments in Raleigh-Durham Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $187,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Fidelity Investments voor de Backend Software Engineer functie in Raleigh-Durham Area is $137,000.

Andere Bronnen