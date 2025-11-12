Backend Software Engineer vergoeding in Raleigh-Durham Area bij Fidelity Investments varieert van $97.9K per year voor L3 tot $180K per year voor L6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Raleigh-Durham Area bedraagt in totaal $143K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Fidelity Investments's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/12/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
L3
$97.9K
$84.9K
$3.8K
$9.3K
L4
$107K
$93.2K
$2.7K
$11.1K
L5
$143K
$122K
$2.7K
$17.6K
L6
$177K
$138K
$2.3K
$36.4K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Fidelity Investments zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)