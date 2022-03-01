Bedrijvengids
Farmers Business Network
Farmers Business Network Salarissen

Farmers Business Network's salaris varieert van $171,638 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Recruiter aan de onderkant tot $480,390 voor een Technisch Programma Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Farmers Business Network. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $180K
Data Scientist
$205K
Human Resources
$176K

Product Manager
$199K
Programma Manager
$281K
Recruiter
$172K
Technisch Programma Manager
$480K
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Farmers Business Network zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Farmers Business Network is Technisch Programma Manager at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $480,390. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Farmers Business Network is $198,739.

Andere Bronnen