Farmers Business Network Salarissen

Farmers Business Network's salaris varieert van $171,638 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Recruiter aan de onderkant tot $480,390 voor een Technisch Programma Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Farmers Business Network. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/9/2025
Bij Farmers Business Network zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
