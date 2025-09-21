Bedrijvengids
F5 Networks
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Sales

  • Alle Sales Salarissen

F5 Networks Sales Salarissen

Het mediane Sales vergoedinspakket in United States bij F5 Networks bedraagt in totaal $238K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor F5 Networks's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/21/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
F5 Networks
Major Account Manager II
San Diego, CA
Totaal per jaar
$157K
Niveau
-
Basissalaris
$122K
Stock (/yr)
$28.4K
Bonus
$7.1K
Jaren bij bedrijf
5 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
15 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij F5 Networks?

$160K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van $30K+ (soms $300K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij F5 Networks zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij F5 Networks zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Sales aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Sales di F5 Networks in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $275,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di F5 Networks untuk peranan Sales in United States ialah $187,000.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor F5 Networks

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Citrix
  • Cloudflare
  • MobileIron
  • Zscaler
  • Extreme Networks
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen