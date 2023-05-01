Bedrijvengids
eSight
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over eSight dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    eSight is a company that provides sight enhancement technology for people with visual impairments caused by various conditions. Founded by an electrical engineer who wanted to help his legally blind sisters, eSight has developed electronic eyewear that allows users to achieve greater visual acuity and retain their independence. Their latest model, eSight 4, is wireless and hands-free, recognized as the "Best Wearable/Healthcare Hardware/Software of 2021" by the Tech Ascension Awards. eSight empowers the low vision community to #SeeNewPossibilities.

    http://www.esighteyewear.com
    Website
    2006
    Oprichtingsjaar
    126
    Aantal Werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor eSight

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Flipkart
    • Airbnb
    • Intuit
    • Microsoft
    • Tesla
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen