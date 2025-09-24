Bedrijvengids
Ernst and Young
  • Salarissen
  • Product Designer

  • Alle Product Designer Salarissen

Ernst and Young Product Designer Salarissen

Product Designer vergoeding in United States bij Ernst and Young varieert van $106K per year voor Product Designer tot $183K per year voor Principal Product Designer. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $145K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Ernst and Young's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/24/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Product Designer
$106K
$100K
$0
$5.5K
Senior Product Designer
$139K
$139K
$0
$200
Staff Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Product Designer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bekijk 1 Meer Niveaus
$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Ernst and Young zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

UX Designer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Designer bij Ernst and Young in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $182,756. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Ernst and Young voor de Product Designer functie in United States is $122,000.

Andere Bronnen