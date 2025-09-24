Bedrijvengids
Ernst and Young
Ernst and Young Accountant Salarissen

Het mediane Accountant vergoedinspakket in United States bij Ernst and Young bedraagt in totaal $101K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Ernst and Young's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/24/2025

Mediaan Pakket
Ernst and Young
Auditor
New York, NY
Totaal per jaar
$101K
Niveau
Staff 2
Basissalaris
$97.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$2.9K
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
1 Jaar
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Ernst and Young?

$160K

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Ernst and Young zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Tax Accountant

Technical Accountant

Auditor

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Accountant bij Ernst and Young in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $137,925. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Ernst and Young voor de Accountant functie in United States is $98,500.

