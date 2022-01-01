Emerson Salarissen

Bedrijvengids
Emerson's salaris varieert van $3,633 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Human Resources in India aan de onderkant tot $180,000 voor een Software Engineering Manager in United States aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Emerson. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/17/2025

Software Engineer
Median $105K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $130K
Hardware Engineer
Median $95K

Werktuigbouwkundige
Median $107K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $180K
Sales
Median $83K
Accountant
$58.3K
Business Analist
$5.1K
Business Development
$112K
Besturingsingenieur
$113K
Klantenservice
$17.9K
Data Science Manager
$47.9K
Data Scientist
$8.3K
Elektrotechnisch Ingenieur
$132K
Financieel Analist
$34.6K
Human Resources
$3.6K
Informatietechnoloog (IT)
$20.1K
Marketing
$125K
Programma Manager
$171K
Project Manager
$113K
Cybersecurity Analist
$30.9K
Solution Architect
$104K
Technisch Programma Manager
$160K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Emerson is Software Engineering Manager met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $180,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Emerson is $104,475.

Andere Bronnen