Elation Health
Elation Health Salarissen

Elation Health's salaris varieert van $85,425 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Customer Success aan de onderkant tot $185,000 voor een Software Engineering Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Elation Health. Laatst bijgewerkt: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $154K
Customer Success
$85.4K
Product Manager
$179K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $185K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Elation Health is Software Engineering Manager met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $185,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Elation Health is $166,550.

