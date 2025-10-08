Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Dropbox bedraagt $326K per year voor IC3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $307K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Dropbox's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/8/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$326K
$197K
$100K
$29.5K
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Dropbox zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)