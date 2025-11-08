Bedrijvengids
Doctolib
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer
  • L2
  • France

Software Engineer Niveau

L2

Niveaus bij Doctolib

  1. L1
  2. L2
  3. L3Senior Software Engineer
Gemiddeld Jaarlijks Totale Vergoeding
€62,721
Basissalaris
€55,069
Aandelenopdracht ()
€0
Bonus
€0
Nieuwste Salaris Inzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Andere Bronnen