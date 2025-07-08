Digiteq Automotive Salarissen

Bedrijvengids
Digiteq Automotive's salaris varieert van $37,539 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Software Engineer aan de onderkant tot $78,979 voor een Programma Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Digiteq Automotive. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/23/2025

Elektrotechnisch Ingenieur
$45K
Programma Manager
$79K
Project Manager
$45.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Software Engineer
$37.5K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Digiteq Automotive is Programma Manager at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $78,979. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Digiteq Automotive is $45,312.

